"Premium Friday" starts amid hopes to boost spending, cut overwork

The "Premium Friday" campaign, a government-orchestrated initiative to have workers leave the office early on the last Friday of each month, kicks off in the afternoon in the hope of shoring up tepid consumption and taking a step back from the traditional Japanese practice of long working hours.

But companies that are viewing the campaign as a good business opportunity, such as retailers, bars and restaurants, are faced with a dilemma -- if they try to boost sales on the day, their employees would have to remain on the job and work even harder.

Some people working for real estate and insurance firms have also expressed concern that if they are forced to return home early, they would lose time communicating with their customers, dragging down the performance of their section.