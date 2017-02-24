Close

Kyodo News

February 24, 2017 8:37

  • Subscription
  • Japanese
  • Simplified Chinese
  • Traditional Chinese
  • Korean

more

Category

PAGE BACK

Not a subscriber? See options available.

07:15 24 February 2017

"Premium Friday" starts amid hopes to boost spending, cut overwork

TOKYO, Feb. 24, Kyodo

The "Premium Friday" campaign, a government-orchestrated initiative to have workers leave the office early on the last Friday of each month, kicks off in the afternoon in the hope of shoring up tepid consumption and taking a step back from the traditional Japanese practice of long working hours.

But companies that are viewing the campaign as a good business opportunity, such as retailers, bars and restaurants, are faced with a dilemma -- if they try to boost sales on the day, their employees would have to remain on the job and work even harder.

Some people working for real estate and insurance firms have also expressed concern that if they are forced to return home early, they would lose time communicating with their customers, dragging down the performance of their section.

To have fuller access to the Kyodo News website, it is necessary to subscribe. We offer a broad range of subscription options depending on your needs. Learn more.

  • Japan set for 1st "Premium Friday" to shore up economy
Category

PAGE BACK

Slideshows

Previous

  • 1

Next

South China Sea
United Nations (Fully Accessible)
Japan-China
North Korea
Rugby Japan
Nuclear Issues
Opinion Pieces (Fully Accessible)
Video Advisory
Most Popular
  1. 18 Feb 2017Fate of N. Korean's body still up in air, Malaysia police say
  2. 18 Feb 2017China announces suspension of N. Korean coal imports
  3. 18 Feb 2017N. Korean passport holder detained over Kim Jong Nam death: reports
  4. 18 Feb 2017URGENT: N. Korea slams Malaysia over handling of half-brother's body
  5. 18 Feb 2017Japanese evening newspaper headlines

Copyright 2017 Kyodo News. All Rights Reserved.

News ReaderClose

Latest News

Category

Select :
All
None
  • Delete
  • Read It Later

Delete

Read It LaterClose
Select :
All
None
  • Delete