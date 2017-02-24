Trump "very angry" at N. Korea's missile launch

U.S. President Donald Trump said in a media interview Thursday that he is "very angry" at North Korea's ballistic missile test earlier this month, and that boosting a missile defense system for Japan and South Korea is among the options to counter provocative acts by Pyongyang.

Trump told Reuters news agency that China could solve North Korea's nuclear issue "very easily if they want to," urging Beijing to exert more influence on Pyongyang to get it to rein in its missile and nuclear weapons programs, which violate U.N. Security Council resolutions.

"There's talks of a lot more than that," Trump was quoted as saying, when asked about the missile defense system.