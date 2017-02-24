URGENT: Malaysia says VX nerve agent possibly used in N. Korean's murder

Malaysian police said Friday that the estranged half-brother of North Korean leader who was killed last week might have been poisoned with a toxic chemical called "VX nerve agent."

The police released the outcome of Malaysia's preliminary analysis on the cause of death of Kim Jong Nam based on samples from his face and eye.

The police said the chemical substance found in the samples has been identified as "ethyl s-2-diisopropylaminoethyl methylphosphonothiolate, or VX nerve agent."