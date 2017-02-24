Close

February 24, 2017 11:39

10:32 24 February 2017

ANA to bring budget carrier Peach Aviation under its wing

TOKYO, Feb. 24, Kyodo

ANA Holdings Inc. has decided to bring low-cost carrier affiliate Peach Aviation Ltd. under its wing by raising its shareholding, aiming to capitalize on the growth of budget airlines, a source close to the matter said.

ANA, parent of All Nippon Airways Co., is likely to spend around 100 billion yen ($886.60 million) to buy a portion of the stakes of Peach's two other investors, bringing its shareholding to 67 percent, the source said.

Currently, ANA holds 38.7 percent of Peach shares, while Hong Kong investment company First Eastern Aviation Holdings Ltd. owns 33.3 percent and public-private fund Innovation Network Corp. of Japan 28.0 percent. ANA is expected to buy about half of each investor's Peach shares.

