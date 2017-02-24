Close

Kyodo News

February 24, 2017 11:39

  • Subscription
  • Japanese
  • Simplified Chinese
  • Traditional Chinese
  • Korean

more

Category

PAGE BACK

Not a subscriber? See options available.

10:41 24 February 2017

Trump eyes boosting missile defense for Japan, S. Korea over N. Korea

WASHINGTON, Feb. 23, Kyodo

U.S. President Donald Trump said Thursday he is "very angry" at North Korea's ballistic missile test earlier this month, and that boosting a missile defense system for Japan and South Korea is among the options to counter provocative acts by Pyongyang.

In an interview with Reuters news agency, Trump said he wants to build up the U.S. nuclear arsenal to ensure it is at the "top of the pack," reversing his predecessor Barack Obama's goal of achieving a world without nuclear weapons.

Trump said China could solve North Korea's nuclear issue "very easily if they want to," urging Beijing to exert more influence on Pyongyang to get it to rein in its missile and nuclear weapons programs, which violate U.N. Security Council resolutions.

To have fuller access to the Kyodo News website, it is necessary to subscribe. We offer a broad range of subscription options depending on your needs. Learn more.

  • Trump eyes boosting missile defense for Japan, S. Korea over N. Korea
Category

PAGE BACK

Slideshows

Previous

  • 1

Next

South China Sea
United Nations (Fully Accessible)
Japan-China
North Korea
Rugby Japan
Nuclear Issues
Opinion Pieces (Fully Accessible)
Video Advisory
Most Popular
  1. 18 Feb 2017Fate of N. Korean's body still up in air, Malaysia police say
  2. 18 Feb 2017China announces suspension of N. Korean coal imports
  3. 18 Feb 2017N. Korean passport holder detained over Kim Jong Nam death: reports
  4. 18 Feb 2017URGENT: N. Korea slams Malaysia over handling of half-brother's body
  5. 18 Feb 2017Japanese evening newspaper headlines

Copyright 2017 Kyodo News. All Rights Reserved.

News ReaderClose

Latest News

Category

Select :
All
None
  • Delete
  • Read It Later

Delete

Read It LaterClose
Select :
All
None
  • Delete