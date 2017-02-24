Close

Kyodo News

February 24, 2017 11:39

10:43 24 February 2017

Kishida to meet with Okinawa governor, U.S. military commander

TOKYO, Feb. 24, Kyodo

Foreign Minister Fumio Kishida said Friday he will hold talks with the Okinawa governor and a U.S. military commander during his two-day trip to the southern island prefecture from Saturday.

Kishida's meetings with Gov. Takeshi Onaga and Lt. Gen. Lawrence Nicholson, the top commander of the U.S. military in Okinawa, come at a time when the central government is moving ahead with construction of a U.S. Marine Corps air base in a coastal area in Okinawa amid strong local opposition.

The minister will also take part in a ceremony marking the 20th anniversary of the establishment of the Foreign Ministry's Okinawa Liaison Office on Saturday and participate in events to attract more tourists and investments to Okinawa, the ministry said.

