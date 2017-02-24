Close

Kyodo News

February 24, 2017 13:10

11:36 24 February 2017

Abe's wife quits honorary post at school in controversial land deal

TOKYO, Feb. 24, Kyodo

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said Friday that his wife Akie has resigned as honorary principal of a soon-to-open elementary school whose nationalist operator bought state-owned land at far below appraised value.

Abe made the announcement as he faced Diet questioning over the land sale to Moritomo Gakuen, which plans to open what it calls Japan's "first Shinto elementary school" in April in Osaka Prefecture, western Japan.

Shortly before the announcement, a message from Akie Abe was removed from the school's website.

