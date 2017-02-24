Morinaga snack, dairy makers eye business integration

Snack maker Morinaga & Co. and dairy producer Morinaga Milk Industry Co. said they are considering bolstering business ties, including integrating operations to boost their competitiveness overseas.

If merged, the two companies' combined sales would be about 780 billion yen ($6.9 billion), the second-biggest after market leader Meiji Holdings Co.'s 1.22 trillion yen.

The companies, both listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange's main section, said in press releases that they are considering "various possibilities" including business integration and other options.