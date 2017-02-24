Close

Kyodo News

February 24, 2017 13:10

  • Subscription
  • Japanese
  • Simplified Chinese
  • Traditional Chinese
  • Korean

more

Category

PAGE BACK

Not a subscriber? See options available.

11:47 24 February 2017

Morinaga snack, dairy makers eye business integration

TOKYO, Feb. 24, Kyodo

Snack maker Morinaga & Co. and dairy producer Morinaga Milk Industry Co. said they are considering bolstering business ties, including integrating operations to boost their competitiveness overseas.

If merged, the two companies' combined sales would be about 780 billion yen ($6.9 billion), the second-biggest after market leader Meiji Holdings Co.'s 1.22 trillion yen.

The companies, both listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange's main section, said in press releases that they are considering "various possibilities" including business integration and other options.

To have fuller access to the Kyodo News website, it is necessary to subscribe. We offer a broad range of subscription options depending on your needs. Learn more.

  • Morinaga snack, dairy makers eye business integration
Category

PAGE BACK

Slideshows

Previous

  • 1

Next

South China Sea
United Nations (Fully Accessible)
Japan-China
North Korea
Rugby Japan
Nuclear Issues
Opinion Pieces (Fully Accessible)
Video Advisory
Most Popular
  1. 18 Feb 2017Fate of N. Korean's body still up in air, Malaysia police say
  2. 18 Feb 2017China announces suspension of N. Korean coal imports
  3. 18 Feb 2017N. Korean passport holder detained over Kim Jong Nam death: reports
  4. 18 Feb 2017URGENT: N. Korea slams Malaysia over handling of half-brother's body
  5. 18 Feb 2017Japanese evening newspaper headlines

Copyright 2017 Kyodo News. All Rights Reserved.

News ReaderClose

Latest News

Category

Select :
All
None
  • Delete
  • Read It Later

Delete

Read It LaterClose
Select :
All
None
  • Delete