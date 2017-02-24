Close

February 24, 2017

11:58 24 February 2017

FEATURE: IPC chief hopes Japan sweeps away last barriers as Paralympic host

By Mai Yoshikawa
TOKYO, Feb. 24, Kyodo

International Paralympic Committee President Sir Philip Craven has a simple but complicated wish, and that is to fix the world so that he is recognized, not as a user of a wheelchair, but as the person he is.

"We're not the disabled. I'm me, and you're you," Craven said in a recent interview with Kyodo News.

"Let's fix planet Earth for the good of everyone. We've only got between 1 and 2 billion years left on this planet. Let's make the most of it," he said.

