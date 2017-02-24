Close

Kyodo News

February 24, 2017 13:10

12:08 24 February 2017

Ex-employee indicted on murder of 19 at care facility near Tokyo

YOKOHAMA, Feb. 24, Kyodo

Prosecutors indicted Friday a former employee of a care home southwest of Tokyo on charges of murder and attempted murder for allegedly killing 19 mentally disabled people and injuring dozens in a knife attack at the facility last July.

The indictment comes after prosecutors judged Satoshi Uematsu, 27, capable of taking criminal responsibility for the incident in which 19 residents of the home for the mentally disabled were killed and 27 others including facility staffers were wounded.

He began working at the facility in December 2012 but quit in February last year after outbursts in which he had spoken about euthanizing the disabled.

  • Sagamihara care facility removes stand for offered flowers
