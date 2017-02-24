Close

Kyodo News

February 24, 2017 14:41

  • Subscription
  • Japanese
  • Simplified Chinese
  • Traditional Chinese
  • Korean

more

Category

PAGE BACK

Not a subscriber? See options available.

13:40 24 February 2017

Malaysia says VX nerve agent used in Kim Jong Nam's murder

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb. 24, Kyodo

The chemical substance used to kill the estranged half-brother of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un last week has been identified as the highly toxic VX nerve agent, Malaysian police said Friday.

Police chief Khalid Abu Bakar told reporters "the cause of death" resulted from the internationally banned nerve agent, while other details are still the subject of investigations.

The police released the outcome of Malaysia's "preliminary" analysis on the cause of death of Kim Jong Nam based on samples from his face and eye.

To have fuller access to the Kyodo News website, it is necessary to subscribe. We offer a broad range of subscription options depending on your needs. Learn more.

  • 2nd suspect in Kim Jong Nam killing detained: report
  • Malaysia says VX nerve agent used in Kim Jong Nam's murder
  • Malaysia says VX nerve agent used in Kim Jong Nam's murder
Category

PAGE BACK

Slideshows

Previous

  • 1

Next

South China Sea
United Nations (Fully Accessible)
Japan-China
North Korea
Rugby Japan
Nuclear Issues
Opinion Pieces (Fully Accessible)
Video Advisory
Most Popular
  1. 18 Feb 2017Fate of N. Korean's body still up in air, Malaysia police say
  2. 18 Feb 2017China announces suspension of N. Korean coal imports
  3. 18 Feb 2017N. Korean passport holder detained over Kim Jong Nam death: reports
  4. 18 Feb 2017URGENT: N. Korea slams Malaysia over handling of half-brother's body
  5. 18 Feb 2017Japanese evening newspaper headlines

Copyright 2017 Kyodo News. All Rights Reserved.

News ReaderClose

Latest News

Category

Select :
All
None
  • Delete
  • Read It Later

Delete

Read It LaterClose
Select :
All
None
  • Delete