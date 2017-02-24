Malaysia says VX nerve agent used in Kim Jong Nam's murder

The chemical substance used to kill the estranged half-brother of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un last week has been identified as the highly toxic VX nerve agent, Malaysian police said Friday.

Police chief Khalid Abu Bakar told reporters "the cause of death" resulted from the internationally banned nerve agent, while other details are still the subject of investigations.

The police released the outcome of Malaysia's "preliminary" analysis on the cause of death of Kim Jong Nam based on samples from his face and eye.