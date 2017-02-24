Malaysia says VX nerve agent used in N. Korean murder

The chemical substance used to kill the estranged half-brother of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un more than a week ago has been identified as the highly toxic VX nerve agent, Malaysian police said Friday.

Police chief Khalid Abu Bakar told reporters that the internationally banned nerve agent was detected in swabs taken from Kim Jong Nam's face and eyes.

The "preliminary" analysis conducted by the Health Ministry's Chemistry Department follows an autopsy on Kim's body that was performed on Feb. 15, two days after his death.