Abe denies ties with school in controversial land deal

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe continued Friday to deny he has any connection with a soon-to-open elementary school in western Japan amid revelations that its nationalist operator bought a piece of state-owned land at far below its appraised value.

Abe, who has vowed to resign if he, his wife or his staff are proven to have been involved in the land deal, said Friday that his wife Akie has resigned as honorary principal of the school scheduled to open in April.

Opposition lawmakers stepped up their criticism of the deal's opacity in Diet questioning, seizing on evidence of connections between school administrators and the Abe administration.