Iran's enriched uranium stock far below amount allowed: IAEA

Iran's stock of low-enriched uranium came to 101.7 kilograms as of last Saturday, well below the amount it is allowed under a deal with major powers, the International Atomic Energy Agency said Friday.

Tehran is allowed to possess up to 300 kg of low-enriched uranium under the accord reached in July 2015 with Britain, China, France, Germany, Russia and the United States, in which Iran pledged to curb activities such as uranium enrichment.

The Vienna-based nuclear watchdog also said in a report that Iran's stock of heavy water stood at 124.2 tons, compared with the 130-ton limit. Heavy water is used in reactors that produce huge amounts of plutonium, a potential path to nuclear weapons.