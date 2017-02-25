Trump says not representing globe, vows military buildup

President Donald Trump said Friday he represents the United States, not the globe, underscoring his "America First" mantra with regard to his anti-globalism rhetoric.

In an unequivocal message to U.S. enemies and potential adversaries such as Russia, China, North Korea and the Islamic State terrorist group, Trump pledged to substantially upgrade the U.S. military.

"I'm not representing the globe. I'm representing your country," he said in an address to the Conservative Political Action Conference, a gathering of conservative activists, outside Washington.