Evidence shows ongoing work at N. Korea nuclear test site: institute

A U.S. institute said Friday it believes it has evidence showing North Korea is continuing preparations for another nuclear test.

Commercial satellite imagery from Feb. 18 "shows continued low-level activity at many locations within the (test site) installation," the U.S.-Korea Institute of Johns Hopkins University said on its 38 North website, referring to the Punggye-ri nuclear test facility in the northeastern part of North Korea.

North Korea could probably move forward with a nuclear test in short order but it remains unclear when such a test might take place, the institute monitoring the site said.