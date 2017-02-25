Close

Kyodo News

February 25, 2017 16:36

16:16 25 February 2017

Evidence shows ongoing work at N. Korea nuclear test site: institute

WASHINGTON, Feb. 25, Kyodo

A U.S. institute said Friday it believes it has evidence showing North Korea is continuing preparations for another nuclear test.

Commercial satellite imagery from Feb. 18 "shows continued low-level activity at many locations within the (test site) installation," the U.S.-Korea Institute of Johns Hopkins University said on its 38 North website, referring to the Punggye-ri nuclear test facility in the northeastern part of North Korea.

North Korea could probably move forward with a nuclear test in short order but it remains unclear when such a test might take place, the institute monitoring the site said.

