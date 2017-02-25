Asian Games: Hasegawa completes double with 2nd Alpine ski gold

Japan's Emi Hasegawa won the women's slalom Saturday for her second gold medal at the Asian Winter Games, with Asa Ando claiming silver.

Hasegawa, who won the giant slalom on Thursday, was tied for the lead with Ando after her first run at Sapporo Teine but pulled away in the second run for victory in a total time of 1 hour, 42 minutes, 20 seconds.

Ando clocked 1:42.84, followed by Kang Young Seo of South Korea in 1:45.70.

"I had won a medal in the giant slalom so I could come into this race with peace of mind," said Hasegawa. "Hopefully I can start to post good results on the World Cup circuit."

In the men's slalom, Jung Dong Hyun led a 1-2 finish for South Korea, posting a time of 1:37.10 as Kim Hyeon Tae followed 2.08 seconds later. Japan's Hideyuki Narita took third with a time of 1:39.38.

In mixed relay biathlon where each team consists of four athletes -- two men and two women -- one Kazakhstan team won gold while the other took silver. The Japanese team of Fuyuko Tachizaki, Yurie Tanaka, Mikito Tachizaki and Tsukasa Kobonoki was third.

