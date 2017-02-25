Close

Kyodo News

February 25, 2017 22:55

21:27 25 February 2017

Indonesian possibly duped into murder by N. Korean at large

By Takuya Karube
KUALA LUMPUR, Feb. 25, Kyodo

An Indonesian woman in custody in connection with the apparent assassination of the estranged half-brother of North Korea's leader said Saturday she was asked to cooperate in a purported reality TV show by a man believed to be a 30-year-old North Korean man currently wanted by Malaysian police.

"She mentioned the name of the person but I didn't recognize that because she told us the name in a very general way. His name is James and Chang. That's it," a senior Indonesian diplomat told reporters following a 30-minute meeting with the woman at a police station on the outskirts of Kuala Lumpur.

A total of eight North Korean men are suspected of involvement in the murder of Kim Jong Nam. Malaysian police have said they include a man whose real name has been identified as Ri Ji U, but who also goes by the first name of James.

