Indonesian possibly duped into murder by N. Korean at large

An Indonesian woman in custody in connection with the apparent assassination of the estranged half-brother of North Korea's leader said Saturday she was asked to cooperate in a purported reality TV show by a man believed to be a 30-year-old North Korean man currently wanted by Malaysian police.

"She mentioned the name of the person but I didn't recognize that because she told us the name in a very general way. His name is James and Chang. That's it," a senior Indonesian diplomat told reporters following a 30-minute meeting with the woman at a police station on the outskirts of Kuala Lumpur.

A total of eight North Korean men are suspected of involvement in the murder of Kim Jong Nam. Malaysian police have said they include a man whose real name has been identified as Ri Ji U, but who also goes by the first name of James.