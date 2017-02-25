Close

Kyodo News

February 26, 2017 0:48

23:01 25 February 2017

U.S. mulls blacklisting N. Korea as terror sponsor state again

WASHINGTON, Feb. 25, Kyodo

The United States is considering reinstating North Korea on its list of state sponsors of terrorism following the recent killing of the North Korean leader's half-brother in Malaysia, government and diplomatic sources said Saturday.

The administration of President Donald Trump is gathering and analyzing information on the Feb. 13 murder of Kim Jong Nam, in which Malaysian police said the deadly VX nerve gas agent was used, according to the sources.

Voices calling for tougher measures against Pyongyang are growing particularly among U.S. lawmakers in the wake of the launch of a new variety of ballistic missile by North Korea just a day before the slaying of the estranged brother of the North's leader Kim Jong Un.

