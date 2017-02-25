Close

Kyodo News

February 26, 2017 0:48

23:12 25 February 2017

Asian Games: Japan batter China for 1st gold in women's ice hockey

SAPPORO, Feb. 25, Kyodo

Japan made the most of a fast start to defeat China 6-1 and win its first women's ice hockey gold medal at the Asian Winter Games on Saturday, ending a run of five straight runner-up finishes at the continental event.

The team, known as "Smile Japan," won four-from-four leading into the gold medal game, scoring 92 goals without conceding, and it hammered out a 5-0 lead in the first period of the final.

Hopes of a perfect tournament were dashed when Japan conceded its first goal in the 26th minute, but the intense focus from the Japanese team, which qualified for the 2018 Olympics this month, never gave China the chance to get back into the game at Tsukisamu Gymnasium.

