Ex-army officers behind Muslim lawyer's murder in Myanmar

High-ranking security officials on Saturday said a group of disgruntled former army officers was behind the assassination last month of a prominent Muslim lawyer and a senior legal adviser to Aung San Suu Kyi's National League for Democracy party.

Home Affairs Minister Lt. Gen. Kyaw Swe and Police Chief Zaw Win, at a press briefing in Yangon, dismissed conspiracy theories circling among the general public.

Zaw Win said an "extreme sense of nationalism" was aroused among the former officers during informal discussions last year about Ko Ni's works and political comments, fueling a "personal grudge" him.