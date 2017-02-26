Close

Kyodo News

February 26, 2017 15:54

12:54 26 February 2017

Athletics: Former world record holder Kipsang wins Tokyo Marathon

TOKYO, Feb. 26, Kyodo

Former world record holder Wilson Kipsang breezed to victory at the Tokyo Marathon on Sunday, but the Kenyan was well outside the world record time he was targeting after adjustments to the course in the Japanese capital.

Kipsang, the London Olympic bronze medalist, posted a time of 2 hours, 3 minutes, 58 seconds, the fastest time on a Japanese course but over a minute off the current world record of 2:02:57 set by compatriot Dennis Kipruto Kimetto at the 2014 Berlin Marathon.

Kenyans took the top three spots, with Gideon Kipketer finishing in second place in 2:05:51 and Dickson Chumba finishing third in 2:06:25.

