Soccer: Miura starts for Yokohama to break record on 50th birthday

Evergreen former Japan striker Kazuyoshi Miura reached a new milestone on his 50th birthday on Sunday, rewriting his record as the oldest player to play in the J-League second division.

Affectionately known as King Kazu in Japan, Miura set the new mark after making his first start in two years in Yokohama FC's season-opener at home to Matsumoto Yamaga at Mitsuzawa Stadium.

Miura appeared in 20 league games last year and scored twice. On Aug. 7, he scored in a match against Cerezo Osaka and renewed his own record as the J-League's oldest scorer at 49 years, five months and 12 days.