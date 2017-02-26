Close

Kyodo News

February 26, 2017 15:54

14:29 26 February 2017

Soccer: Miura starts for Yokohama to break record on 50th birthday

YOKOHAMA, Feb. 26, Kyodo

Evergreen former Japan striker Kazuyoshi Miura reached a new milestone on his 50th birthday on Sunday, rewriting his record as the oldest player to play in the J-League second division.

Affectionately known as King Kazu in Japan, Miura set the new mark after making his first start in two years in Yokohama FC's season-opener at home to Matsumoto Yamaga at Mitsuzawa Stadium.

Miura appeared in 20 league games last year and scored twice. On Aug. 7, he scored in a match against Cerezo Osaka and renewed his own record as the J-League's oldest scorer at 49 years, five months and 12 days.

