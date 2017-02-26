Close

Kyodo News

February 26, 2017 18:42

17:21 26 February 2017

U.S. could gain from China's irritation at N. Korea: ex-official

NEW YORK, Feb. 26, Kyodo

The United States under President Donald Trump should take advantage of China's increasing irritation at North Korea's recent provocative acts, according to a former senior White House official.

Gary Samore, a nuclear nonproliferation expert who served under Bill Clinton and Barack Obama, said North Korean leader Kim Jong Un "is doing us a favor" by carrying out nuclear tests and assassinating his family members.

"The Chinese are really frustrated and angry. I hope we can take advantage of it to at least have a little bargaining leverage in another round of diplomacy," he said in an interview with Kyodo News on Thursday.

