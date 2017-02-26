Close

Kyodo News

February 26, 2017 21:12

19:51 26 February 2017

Malaysia says nerve agent killed Kim Jong Nam within 20 minutes

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb. 26, Kyodo

The estranged half-brother of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un died within 15 to 20 minutes after he was poisoned by two women almost two weeks ago at a Kuala Lumpur airport, Malaysia's health minister said Sunday.

The revelation comes two days after Malaysian police said they identified the chemical substance used to kill Kim Jong Nam as the highly toxic VX nerve agent.

Malaysian Health Minister Subramaniam Sathasivam told reporters that a report on the autopsy conducted on the 45-year-old's body on Feb. 15 has been completed and will be submitted to the police.

