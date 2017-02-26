Close

February 26, 2017

20:51 26 February 2017

Soccer: Golden oldie Miura rewrites record on 50th birthday

YOKOHAMA, Feb. 26, Kyodo

Evergreen former Japan striker Kazuyoshi Miura reached a new milestone on his 50th birthday on Sunday, rewriting his record as the oldest player to play in the J-League second division.

Affectionately known as King Kazu in Japan, Miura set the new mark after making his first start in two years in Yokohama FC's season-opener at home to Matsumoto Yamaga in front of over 13,000 at Mitsuzawa Stadium.

Miura played for 65 minutes before being replaced by Tomohiro Tsuda. Yokohama won the game 1-0 thanks to a 16th-minute strike from Naoki Nomura.

