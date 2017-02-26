Asian Games: Sapporo 2017 closes in glow of sporting, hosting success

The Asian Winter Games drew to a close Sunday marking the end of an event which brought together some 1,200 athletes from a record 32 nations and regions for nine days of hotly contested continental competition.

Japan's Crown Prince Naruhito, who declared the Games open a week ago and played spectator at a cross-country event, was present at the closing ceremony held on the ice at Makomanai Indoor Skating Rink.

The Games "created a lot of dramatic moments for the past week. Many of you may still feel excited after the competition but now it is coming to an end," said the prince.

"I am very much delighted to hear that there were a lot of friendly exchanges made through sports in the host cities of Sapporo and Obihiro. It is also a great pleasure that so many people including volunteers supported the Games with enthusiasm and huge effort and that the Games brought a lot of smiles and emotion to us."

Japan topped the medals table in the eighth edition of the gathering, improving on its 13 gold medals and 54 in total from 2011 in Kazakhstan. Japan finished Sapporo 2017 with 27 gold medals, 21 silver and 26 bronze.

South Korea won 16 gold and 50 medals in total to end ranked second by both measures, ahead of China which won 12 gold and 35 medals overall.

Athletes from eight different countries mounted the podium at the 2011 Games, but only five managed the feat in Sapporo. Athletes from Kazakhstan and North Korea, which won a lone bronze medal, joined the top-three Asian sporting superpowers on the medals table.

Indonesia, East Timor, Vietnam, Turkmenistan and Sri Lanka all made their winter games debut while athletes from Australia and New Zealand took part as non-medal participants for the first time.

The flag of the Olympic Council of Asia was returned and the symbolic flame extinguished in the middle of the rink, closing a festival of sport that drew 79,828 spectators across 64 events and 13 venues.

Sapporo, which hosted the first Asian Winter Games in 1986 and the second in 1990, put on a near seamless event in what was a welcome test for the capital of Hokkaido, which may be mulling a bid for the 2026 Olympics.

"I summarize the success of Sapporo Winter Games in two words, 'general satisfaction,'" Wei Jizhong, Olympic Council of Asia Honorary Life Vice President told a press conference earlier Sunday while welcoming the idea of Australia and New Zealand participating as full members in the future.

"(We are) very satisfied from the OCA side because this is the biggest winter games, and the international sports federations are (satisfied) too. The ice hockey federation told me they were very happy seeing 18 teams participate in Sapporo."

Wei also paid tribute to the people of the city -- be it the spectators or the 4,000-plus volunteers -- for playing their part in the successful hosting operation.

"I've been told 79 percent of tickets were sold out. Sapporo people like the Games, support the Games and attend the Games."

"Now after these winter Games you have a new generation of people (familiar with) competition management, and Sapporo can help Tokyo for the 2020 Olympic Games."

Sapporo mayor Katsuhiro Akimoto, the head of the organizing committee, said the Games caught the special attention of the city's people.

"The 1972 Winter Olympics is still something to be proud of for people here and it took them by surprise that these winter Games were even bigger in size," he said. "We used the facilities from those Olympics so this was an event that took advantage of a legacy, something that can be a reference for future host cities."

"Our operational capability and the support from our people have been rated highly."

There were some notable absentees on the sporting front, like men's figure skating star Yuzuru Hanyu, but Japan's medal tally that surpassed the 20 gold medal target is a welcome boost a year before the 2018 Pyeongchang Olympics.

"It's a return that we can build on ahead of the 2018 Olympics," Japan's delegation chief Toshimasa Furukawa said. "I personally believe achieving the best-ever result (five gold and 10 total medals) will be the target there."

