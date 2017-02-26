Close

February 26, 2017 23:31

21:25 26 February 2017

Bataan Death March survivor Lester Tenney dies at 96

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 26, Kyodo

Lester Tenney, a former U.S. prisoner of war held by the Imperial Japanese Army and survivor of the 1942 Bataan Death March, died at a nursing facility Friday in Carlsbad, California, a local newspaper reported. He was 96.

The Chicago native was one of a number of U.S. and Philippines prisoners of war forced by the Japanese military to march more than 100 kilometers to a prison camp on the Philippines' Bataan Peninsula during World War II. Many of them died on the journey due to malnutrition and abuse.

He was forced to work at a coal mine in southwestern Japan from 1943 to the end of the war in 1945. After returning home, he became a college professor.

