Japan's new era name likely decided without consulting public

The Japanese government is not planning to solicit public opinion about the nation's new era name to be selected if the present emperor relinquishes the throne, a government source said Sunday.

In Japan, an era name, known as gengo, remains in use for the length of an emperor's reign, with the current period under Emperor Akihito known as the Heisei era.

The nation's era changed from Showa to Heisei on Jan. 8, 1989, a day after Emperor Hirohito, the father of the current emperor, died. The process to select the era name, regarded as a matter of urgency, was expedited to circumvent the normally required process of incorporating public submissions when enacting an ordinance.