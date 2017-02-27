Close

Kyodo News

February 27, 2017 9:40

  • Subscription
  • Japanese
  • Simplified Chinese
  • Traditional Chinese
  • Korean

more

Category

PAGE BACK

Not a subscriber? See options available.

07:01 27 February 2017

Japan's new era name likely decided without consulting public

TOKYO, Feb. 27, Kyodo

The Japanese government is not planning to solicit public opinion about the nation's new era name to be selected if the present emperor relinquishes the throne, a government source said Sunday.

In Japan, an era name, known as gengo, remains in use for the length of an emperor's reign, with the current period under Emperor Akihito known as the Heisei era.

The nation's era changed from Showa to Heisei on Jan. 8, 1989, a day after Emperor Hirohito, the father of the current emperor, died. The process to select the era name, regarded as a matter of urgency, was expedited to circumvent the normally required process of incorporating public submissions when enacting an ordinance.

To have fuller access to the Kyodo News website, it is necessary to subscribe. We offer a broad range of subscription options depending on your needs. Learn more.

Category

PAGE BACK

Slideshows

Previous

  • 1

Next

South China Sea
United Nations (Fully Accessible)
Japan-China
North Korea
Rugby Japan
Nuclear Issues
Opinion Pieces (Fully Accessible)
Video Advisory
Most Popular
  1. 23 Feb 2017Protesters urge Malaysia to reconsider N. Korea ties after killing
  2. 21 Feb 2017Malaysia says still waiting for Kim Jong Nam's kin to come forward
  3. 23 Feb 2017Malaysian police urge N. Koreans possibly at embassy to come out
  4. 21 Feb 2017Japanese farm equipment manufacturer Yanmar opens facility in Myanmar
  5. 24 Feb 2017Saudi King Salman to make 4-day visit to Japan from March 12

Copyright 2017 Kyodo News. All Rights Reserved.

News ReaderClose

Latest News

Category

Select :
All
None
  • Delete
  • Read It Later

Delete

Read It LaterClose
Select :
All
None
  • Delete