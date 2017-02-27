Close

February 27, 2017 9:40

07:15 27 February 2017

Olympics: Sapporo mayor keen to host 2026 Games, learn from Tokyo's mistakes

By Jim Allen
SAPPORO, Feb. 27, Kyodo

While it is not certain Japan will even bid for the 2026 Olympics, Sapporo Mayor Katsuhiro Akimoto said his city is ready to host its second winter games, provided it can avoid the problems that have plagued Tokyo in the lead up to the 2020 Summer Olympics.

Last week Sapporo staged the Asian Winter Games for the third time, and by most accounts it was a success, bringing in more athletes, coaches and officials than the city's landmark 1972 Olympics.

Akimoto recently told Kyodo News about the decision to host the games that wrapped up on Sunday and the event's meaning for his city.

