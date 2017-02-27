Close

Kyodo News

February 27, 2017 13:49

  • Subscription
  • Japanese
  • Simplified Chinese
  • Traditional Chinese
  • Korean

more

Category

PAGE BACK

Not a subscriber? See options available.

11:05 27 February 2017

Video Advisory (Feb. 27) Naruto Strait whirlpools draw tourists

TOKYO, Feb. 27, Kyodo

The following is the latest available news video.

 

Naruto Strait whirlpools draw tourists

-- Spring tourist season has started at the Naruto Strait in western Japan, known for tidal whirlpools. Tourists can approach the whirlpools, with diameters up to 20 meters, by ship.

(http://www.47news.jp/movie/general_topics/post_15932/)

 

NOTE: To see and order the video, please go to the URL given. Use of the video is limited to news and other relevant broadcasting.

==Kyodo

Category

PAGE BACK

Slideshows

Previous

  • 1

Next

South China Sea
United Nations (Fully Accessible)
Japan-China
North Korea
Rugby Japan
Nuclear Issues
Opinion Pieces (Fully Accessible)
Video Advisory
Most Popular
  1. 23 Feb 2017Protesters urge Malaysia to reconsider N. Korea ties after killing
  2. 21 Feb 2017Malaysia says still waiting for Kim Jong Nam's kin to come forward
  3. 23 Feb 2017Malaysian police urge N. Koreans possibly at embassy to come out
  4. 21 Feb 2017Japanese farm equipment manufacturer Yanmar opens facility in Myanmar
  5. 24 Feb 2017Saudi King Salman to make 4-day visit to Japan from March 12

Copyright 2017 Kyodo News. All Rights Reserved.

News ReaderClose

Latest News

Category

Select :
All
None
  • Delete
  • Read It Later

Delete

Read It LaterClose
Select :
All
None
  • Delete