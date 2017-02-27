11:05 27 February 2017
Video Advisory (Feb. 27) Naruto Strait whirlpools draw tourists
TOKYO, Feb. 27, Kyodo
-- Spring tourist season has started at the Naruto Strait in western Japan, known for tidal whirlpools. Tourists can approach the whirlpools, with diameters up to 20 meters, by ship.
(http://www.47news.jp/movie/general_topics/post_15932/)
==Kyodo