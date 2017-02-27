Video Advisory (Feb. 27) Naruto Strait whirlpools draw tourists

The following is the latest available news video.

Naruto Strait whirlpools draw tourists

-- Spring tourist season has started at the Naruto Strait in western Japan, known for tidal whirlpools. Tourists can approach the whirlpools, with diameters up to 20 meters, by ship.

(http://www.47news.jp/movie/general_topics/post_15932/)

NOTE: To see and order the video, please go to the URL given. Use of the video is limited to news and other relevant broadcasting.

==Kyodo