February 27, 2017 13:49

12:05 27 February 2017

Speed skating: Kodaira wins women's overall title at worlds

CALGARY, Canada, Feb. 26, Kyodo

Nao Kodaira won the overall title on Sunday at the World Sprint Speed Skating Championships, writing her name in the record books as the first Japanese woman to achieve the feat.

The 30-year old Kodaira won three of four races -- two 500 and two 1,000 meter races -- held over two days at the Olympic Oval to be crowned the overall champion while rewriting a world record for total points won with 146.390.

"I'm really happy to have won an event where you need all-around strength to skate both the 500 and 1,000 meters," said Kodaira, who flew to Canada on Wednesday, the day after claiming her second gold at the Asian Winter Games in Sapporo.

