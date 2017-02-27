Panasonic offers AC with air purifier in pollution-hit India

Panasonic Corp. is upgrading most of its existing air-conditioner models with air-purifying technology in an effort to increase its market share amid growing concerns about air pollution in India.

The Japanese electronics giant's local subsidiary, Panasonic India Pvt. Ltd., which launched its high-end SKY series of models equipped with an air purification system last week, said it is seeking to capture over 10 percent of India's AC market and attain 30-35 percent growth in sales to 1 million units in the next fiscal year ending March 2018.

"We are not only equipping our high-end models with air purification technology, but also our other existing AC models with a price range of 30,000 rupees ($448) and above, which account for around 70 percent of our total AC sales in the country...all these at no additional cost," said Mohammed Hussain, head of the air conditioning business at the Indian unit.