February 27, 2017 13:49

12:31 27 February 2017

Japan eyes tougher penalty for rape, cover male victims

TOKYO, Feb. 27, Kyodo

Japan's Cabinet is set to approve next month a bill to revise its criminal law to impose longer prison terms on rapists, while also covering male rape victims for the first time, government sources said Monday.

The planned revision raises the minimum sentence for rape to five years from the current three years, expands the scope of victims from only females, and no longer requires a victim's complaint as the prerequisite for prosecuting an assailant in a rape or sexual molestation case.

The move comes as an advisory panel to the justice minister compiled a report in September in response to calls from the victims of what is often called a "murder of the soul" due to its deep, prolonged impact on their lives.

