Japan lower house panel OKs record 97.45 tril. yen budget for FY 2017

Japan's House of Representatives Budget Committee approved Monday a record 97.45 trillion yen ($870 billion) budget for fiscal 2017, paving the way for its passage through the lower house later in the day.

The budget for the year starting in April includes ballooning social security expenses, record defense spending and expenditure to boost the deflation-mired economy by investing in growth areas.

Following expected approval by the lower house, the House of Councillors is scheduled to start deliberating on the budget on Tuesday. Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's Liberal Democratic Party and its coalition partner Komeito control the lower chamber.