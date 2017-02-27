Close

Kyodo News

February 27, 2017 13:49

  • Subscription
  • Japanese
  • Simplified Chinese
  • Traditional Chinese
  • Korean

more

Category

PAGE BACK

Not a subscriber? See options available.

13:07 27 February 2017

Japan lower house panel OKs record 97.45 tril. yen budget for FY 2017

TOKYO, Feb. 27, Kyodo

Japan's House of Representatives Budget Committee approved Monday a record 97.45 trillion yen ($870 billion) budget for fiscal 2017, paving the way for its passage through the lower house later in the day.

The budget for the year starting in April includes ballooning social security expenses, record defense spending and expenditure to boost the deflation-mired economy by investing in growth areas.

Following expected approval by the lower house, the House of Councillors is scheduled to start deliberating on the budget on Tuesday. Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's Liberal Democratic Party and its coalition partner Komeito control the lower chamber.

To have fuller access to the Kyodo News website, it is necessary to subscribe. We offer a broad range of subscription options depending on your needs. Learn more.

  • PM Abe attends lower house budget committee
Category

PAGE BACK

Slideshows

Previous

  • 1

Next

South China Sea
United Nations (Fully Accessible)
Japan-China
North Korea
Rugby Japan
Nuclear Issues
Opinion Pieces (Fully Accessible)
Video Advisory
Most Popular
  1. 23 Feb 2017Protesters urge Malaysia to reconsider N. Korea ties after killing
  2. 21 Feb 2017Malaysia says still waiting for Kim Jong Nam's kin to come forward
  3. 23 Feb 2017Malaysian police urge N. Koreans possibly at embassy to come out
  4. 21 Feb 2017Japanese farm equipment manufacturer Yanmar opens facility in Myanmar
  5. 24 Feb 2017Saudi King Salman to make 4-day visit to Japan from March 12

Copyright 2017 Kyodo News. All Rights Reserved.

News ReaderClose

Latest News

Category

Select :
All
None
  • Delete
  • Read It Later

Delete

Read It LaterClose
Select :
All
None
  • Delete