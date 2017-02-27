17:39 27 February 2017
Kubota to beef up N. America ops to meet 2 tril. yen sales target
OSAKA, Feb. 27, Kyodo
Agricultural and construction machinery maker Kubota Corp. is aiming to strengthen its North American business in a bid to achieve its group sales target of 2 trillion yen ($17.8 billion) in 2019, its president said.
Kubota will ramp up production capacity for construction machinery in the United States to meet robust demand, Masatoshi Kimata said in a recent interview with Kyodo News.
The company plans to build a U.S. construction machinery plant in several years, as U.S. President Donald Trump's plan to increase infrastructure projects is expected to boost demand.
To have fuller access to the Kyodo News website, it is necessary to subscribe. We offer a broad range of subscription options depending on your needs. Learn more.