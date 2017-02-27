Close

Kyodo News

February 27, 2017 20:35

17:39 27 February 2017

Kubota to beef up N. America ops to meet 2 tril. yen sales target

OSAKA, Feb. 27, Kyodo

Agricultural and construction machinery maker Kubota Corp. is aiming to strengthen its North American business in a bid to achieve its group sales target of 2 trillion yen ($17.8 billion) in 2019, its president said.

Kubota will ramp up production capacity for construction machinery in the United States to meet robust demand, Masatoshi Kimata said in a recent interview with Kyodo News.

The company plans to build a U.S. construction machinery plant in several years, as U.S. President Donald Trump's plan to increase infrastructure projects is expected to boost demand.

