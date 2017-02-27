Close

Kyodo News

February 27, 2017 20:34

  • Subscription
  • Japanese
  • Simplified Chinese
  • Traditional Chinese
  • Korean

more

Category

PAGE BACK

Not a subscriber? See options available.

17:51 27 February 2017

Golf: Matsuyama up to 4th in world rankings, equals Japanese high

NEW YORK, Feb. 27, Kyodo

Hideki Matsuyama moved up a place to fourth in the world golf rankings released Sunday, matching the highest ever position by a Japanese male player.

Matsuyama did not play in the latest event on the tour but he replaces Sweden's Henrik Stenson in fourth place. He ties compatriot Tsuneyuki Nakajima as the highest-ranked Japanese player. Nakajima reached fourth in 1987.

There were no changes in the top three, with American Dustin Johnson at No. 1 followed by Jason Day of Australia in second and Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland in third.

To have fuller access to the Kyodo News website, it is necessary to subscribe. We offer a broad range of subscription options depending on your needs. Learn more.

  • Golf: Matsuyama plays 1st round of Genesis Open
Category

PAGE BACK

Slideshows

Previous

  • 1

Next

South China Sea
United Nations (Fully Accessible)
Japan-China
North Korea
Rugby Japan
Nuclear Issues
Opinion Pieces (Fully Accessible)
Video Advisory
Most Popular
  1. 23 Feb 2017Protesters urge Malaysia to reconsider N. Korea ties after killing
  2. 21 Feb 2017Malaysia says still waiting for Kim Jong Nam's kin to come forward
  3. 23 Feb 2017Malaysian police urge N. Koreans possibly at embassy to come out
  4. 21 Feb 2017Japanese farm equipment manufacturer Yanmar opens facility in Myanmar
  5. 24 Feb 2017Saudi King Salman to make 4-day visit to Japan from March 12

Copyright 2017 Kyodo News. All Rights Reserved.

News ReaderClose

Latest News

Category

Select :
All
None
  • Delete
  • Read It Later

Delete

Read It LaterClose
Select :
All
None
  • Delete