February 27, 2017 23:26

21:48 27 February 2017

Tokyo assembly to summon Ishihara March 20 over market relocation

TOKYO, Feb. 27, Kyodo

The Tokyo metropolitan assembly is planning to summon former Gov. Shintaro Ishihara on March 20 to appear as a sworn witness before a powerful committee looking into the controversial relocation plan for the Tsukiji fish market, the board of the committee said Monday.

The board members of the committee, which can compel individuals to testify and submit relevant records, agreed to hold the hearing from 1 p.m. on March 20. Witnesses who give false testimony could face prosecution for perjury.

Ishihara was governor when the metropolitan government decided to buy land in the Toyosu area to relocate the market.

