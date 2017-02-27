Close

Kyodo News

February 27, 2017 23:26

21:56 27 February 2017

Low-explosive bomb detonated in Indonesia, perpetrator killed

JAKARTA, Feb. 27, Kyodo

A man, believed to be a potential suicide bomber, was shot dead by police after he detonated a low-explosive device in Indonesia's West Java Province on Monday morning, the police said.

They said 42-year-old Yayat Cahdiyat, allegedly a member of Jamaah Ansharut Daulah, a supporter of Islamic State, died on the way to hospital.

He detonated what appeared to be a homemade bomb at 9 a.m. on a busy road in the provincial capital Bandung, which caused no casualties, and then fled into a local sub-district office, whose employees all immediately fled to safety.

