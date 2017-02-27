Close

February 27, 2017 23:25

22:06 27 February 2017

Extension of presidential scandal investigation rejected in S. Korea

SEOUL, Feb. 27, Kyodo

South Korea's Acting President and Prime Minister Hwang Kyo Ahn has rejected an extension of the current special prosecutors' investigation into a corruption scandal that led to the parliamentary impeachment of President Park Geun Hye, his spokesman said Monday.

Hong Kwon Heui said in a statement broadcast on television networks that the special prosecutors' investigation has "fulfilled its purpose and spirit," and would not be extended beyond the Tuesday deadline.

The special prosecutors' team, led by veteran prosecutor Park Young Soo, launched the investigation in mid-December with a 70-day mandate.

