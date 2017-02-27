Close

February 27, 2017 23:25

22:34 27 February 2017

Abe calls making preschoolers cheer him at sports meet improper

TOKYO, Feb. 27, Kyodo

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said Monday it was inappropriate for a kindergarten in Osaka run by the controversial school operator at the center of a questionable government-owned land sale to make children cheer for him during a sports event in 2015.

"I don't want things like that said at kindergartens at all. I think it is inappropriate," Abe told a parliamentary session, referring to an incident at Tsukamoto Kindergarten where four preschoolers raised their right arms and shouted twice, "Go fight, Prime Minister Abe."

Video footage showed the children also saying, "Adults should protect the Senkaku Islands and Takeshima. Chinese and South Korean people who treat Japan as a bad (country) should change their minds." They also said, "The passage of security bills through the Diet was good."

  • PM Abe attends lower house budget committee
