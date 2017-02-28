Close

Kyodo News

February 28, 2017 8:36

07:12 28 February 2017

Japan, U.S., S. Korea affirm close coordination over N. Korea

WASHINGTON, Feb. 27, Kyodo

Senior officials from Japan, the United States and South Korea on Monday affirmed close coordination over North Korea in the wake of its latest missile launch and the killing of the half-brother of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, according to a Japanese delegate.

The officials exchanged information on the Feb. 13 poison attack on Kim Jong Nam in Malaysia, in which Pyongyang's involvement is suspected, said Kenji Kanasugi, director general for Asian and Oceanian affairs at the Foreign Ministry, after trilateral talks in Washington, without providing details.

The meeting among Kanasugi, Joseph Yun, U.S. special representative for North Korea policy, and Kim Hong Kyun, South Korea's special representative for Korean Peninsula peace and security affairs, was the first of its kind since President Donald Trump was sworn in on Jan. 20.

