09:59 28 February 2017
Gov't to improve support for mental health patients after discharge
TOKYO, Feb. 28, Kyodo
The Cabinet approved Tuesday a bill to improve support for mental health patients after their discharge from hospital, a move aimed at preventing incidents such as a stabbing rampage last year by a man with a history of psychiatric treatment.
The steps will apply to those discharged after involuntary admission to hospital due to a risk of self-harm or hurting others.
Municipalities will be required to draw up individual support plans both during hospitalization and after discharge.
To have fuller access to the Kyodo News website, it is necessary to subscribe. We offer a broad range of subscription options depending on your needs. Learn more.