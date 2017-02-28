Close

Kyodo News

February 28, 2017 10:32

09:59 28 February 2017

Gov't to improve support for mental health patients after discharge

TOKYO, Feb. 28, Kyodo

The Cabinet approved Tuesday a bill to improve support for mental health patients after their discharge from hospital, a move aimed at preventing incidents such as a stabbing rampage last year by a man with a history of psychiatric treatment.

The steps will apply to those discharged after involuntary admission to hospital due to a risk of self-harm or hurting others.

Municipalities will be required to draw up individual support plans both during hospitalization and after discharge.

