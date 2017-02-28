Close

Kyodo News

February 28, 2017 12:24

10:40 28 February 2017

Japan, U.S., S. Korea eye further curbing N. Korean revenue sources

WASHINGTON, Feb. 27, Kyodo

Senior officials from Japan, the United States and South Korea on Monday explored new measures to further restrict North Korea's funding for its ballistic missile and nuclear weapons programs.

In addition to existing sanctions under U.N. Security Council resolutions, the three allies "considered other possible measures under national authorities," with a focus on Pyongyang's illicit revenue streams, they said in a joint statement following talks in Washington.

The meeting came after China, the main economic and diplomatic benefactor of North Korea, said earlier this month it will suspend coal imports from Pyongyang until the end of the year as part of strengthened sanctions against the country in accordance with U.N. Security Council Resolution 2321.

