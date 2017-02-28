11:04 28 February 2017
U.S. Senate approves Ross as commerce secretary
WASHINGTON, Feb. 27, Kyodo
The U.S. Senate on Monday confirmed Wilbur Ross, a billionaire private equity investor with business ties to Japan, as commerce secretary.
Ross will assist President Donald Trump's efforts to reduce the trade deficit through increased exports and to boost investment -- and increase employment -- in the United States with tax cuts, deregulation and other incentives.
The upper chamber of Congress approved the nomination in a 72-27 vote.
