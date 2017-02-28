Japan emperor, empress set out for 1st Vietnam trip, Thailand visit

Japanese Emperor Akihito and Empress Michiko left for Vietnam on Tuesday for their first trip to the Southeast Asian country to promote goodwill and soothe some of the wounds from World War II through exchanges with Vietnamese wives of former Japanese soldiers.

The weeklong tour will also take the imperial couple to Thailand to pay their respects to the late King Bhumibol Adulyadej, who died last October.

"In our relations with Vietnam, we welcomed as state guests to Japan, His Excellency President Nguyen Minh Triet in 2007 and His Excellency President Truong Tan Sang in 2014, and we have been kindly offered invitations to visit Vietnam," Emperor Akihito said at Tokyo's Haneda airport before departure.