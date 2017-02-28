Video Advisory (Feb. 28) Moomin ballet to be performed in Japan

The following is the latest available news video.

Moomin ballet to be performed in Japan

-- The Finnish National Ballet will visit Japan in April 2017 to mark the centenary of Finland's independence. One of the highlights of its performance will feature a ballet titled "Moomin and the Magician's Hat." The 100th anniversary projects were announced by the Embassy of Finland in Tokyo.

(http://www.47news.jp/movie/general_topics/post_15941/)

NOTE: To see and order the video, please go to the URL given. Use of the video is limited to news and other relevant broadcasting.

==Kyodo