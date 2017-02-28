12:51 28 February 2017
Video Advisory (Feb. 28) Moomin ballet to be performed in Japan
Moomin ballet to be performed in Japan
-- The Finnish National Ballet will visit Japan in April 2017 to mark the centenary of Finland's independence. One of the highlights of its performance will feature a ballet titled "Moomin and the Magician's Hat." The 100th anniversary projects were announced by the Embassy of Finland in Tokyo.
