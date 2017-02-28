Close

Kyodo News

February 28, 2017 14:10

12:51 28 February 2017

Video Advisory (Feb. 28) Moomin ballet to be performed in Japan

TOKYO, Feb. 28, Kyodo

The following is the latest available news video.

 

Moomin ballet to be performed in Japan

-- The Finnish National Ballet will visit Japan in April 2017 to mark the centenary of Finland's independence. One of the highlights of its performance will feature a ballet titled "Moomin and the Magician's Hat." The 100th anniversary projects were announced by the Embassy of Finland in Tokyo.

(http://www.47news.jp/movie/general_topics/post_15941/)

 

NOTE: To see and order the video, please go to the URL given. Use of the video is limited to news and other relevant broadcasting.

==Kyodo

Copyright 2017 Kyodo News. All Rights Reserved.

