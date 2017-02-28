13:06 28 February 2017
Japan, Australia economic ministers discuss prospects for TPP
TOKYO, Feb. 28, Kyodo
Economic and Fiscal Policy Minister Nobuteru Ishihara said Tuesday he discussed with Australian Trade and Investment Minister Steven Ciobo by telephone the U.S. withdrawal from the Trans-Pacific Partnership free trade deal.
"The economic strategic significance of the TPP remains the same even if the United States has pulled out. I exchanged views with (Ciobo) on the importance of free trade," Ishihara told a press conference.
He declined to comment on the possibility of a TPP pact without the United States, an idea Australia has been positive about. Ishihara only said he discussed a "wide range" of issues with Ciobo.
To have fuller access to the Kyodo News website, it is necessary to subscribe. We offer a broad range of subscription options depending on your needs. Learn more.