Close

Kyodo News

February 28, 2017 14:10

  • Subscription
  • Japanese
  • Simplified Chinese
  • Traditional Chinese
  • Korean

more

Category

PAGE BACK

Not a subscriber? See options available.

13:06 28 February 2017

Japan, Australia economic ministers discuss prospects for TPP

TOKYO, Feb. 28, Kyodo

Economic and Fiscal Policy Minister Nobuteru Ishihara said Tuesday he discussed with Australian Trade and Investment Minister Steven Ciobo by telephone the U.S. withdrawal from the Trans-Pacific Partnership free trade deal.

"The economic strategic significance of the TPP remains the same even if the United States has pulled out. I exchanged views with (Ciobo) on the importance of free trade," Ishihara told a press conference.

He declined to comment on the possibility of a TPP pact without the United States, an idea Australia has been positive about. Ishihara only said he discussed a "wide range" of issues with Ciobo.

To have fuller access to the Kyodo News website, it is necessary to subscribe. We offer a broad range of subscription options depending on your needs. Learn more.

Category

PAGE BACK

Slideshows

Previous

  • 1

Next

South China Sea
United Nations (Fully Accessible)
Japan-China
North Korea
Rugby Japan
Nuclear Issues
Opinion Pieces (Fully Accessible)
Video Advisory
Most Popular
  1. 23 Feb 2017Protesters urge Malaysia to reconsider N. Korea ties after killing
  2. 23 Feb 2017Malaysian police urge N. Koreans possibly at embassy to come out
  3. 24 Feb 2017Saudi King Salman to make 4-day visit to Japan from March 12
  4. 24 Feb 2017Cost for venues for additional 2020 sports projected at 5.73 bil. yen
  5. 24 Feb 2017Director Miyazaki comes out of retirement to work on feature film

Copyright 2017 Kyodo News. All Rights Reserved.

News ReaderClose

Latest News

Category

Select :
All
None
  • Delete
  • Read It Later

Delete

Read It LaterClose
Select :
All
None
  • Delete