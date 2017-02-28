Close

Kyodo News

February 28, 2017 14:11

13:39 28 February 2017

Japan gives rare opinion to U.S. top court over "comfort women" row

TOKYO, Feb. 28, Kyodo

In a rare step, Japan has presented an opinion to the U.S. Supreme Court asking it to rule in favor of a suit seeking the removal of a "comfort women" statue in California, Foreign Ministry officials said Tuesday.

The ministry presented an amicus curiae brief to the court, which is considering the legality of a decision by the city of Glendale to allow the erection of the statue, which symbolizes women who were forced to work in wartime Japanese brothels.

The move comes as Tokyo and Seoul are embroiled in a diplomatic spat over similar statues in South Korea. The Glendale statue depicts a young woman in traditional Korean dress.

