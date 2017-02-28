Close

Kyodo News

February 28, 2017 15:54

  • Subscription
  • Japanese
  • Simplified Chinese
  • Traditional Chinese
  • Korean

more

Category

PAGE BACK

Not a subscriber? See options available.

14:20 28 February 2017

U.S. tells Japan, S. Korea it eyes relisting N. Korea as terror state

WASHINGTON/SEOUL, Feb. 28, Kyodo

The United States told Japan and South Korea on Monday that it has begun a review of whether to put North Korea back on a list of state sponsors of terrorism, South Korea's Yonhap News Agency said.

Quoting a senior South Korean official, Yonhap said the Feb. 13 killing of Kim Jong Nam, the half-brother of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, in Malaysia, in which Pyongyang's involvement is suspected, prompted the United States to take such action.

"I believe the U.S. (government) will take into account reactions from Congress," the official was quoted as saying, referring to growing calls among U.S. lawmakers for relisting North Korea as a state sponsor of terrorism. Washington removed Pyongyang from the list in 2008.

To have fuller access to the Kyodo News website, it is necessary to subscribe. We offer a broad range of subscription options depending on your needs. Learn more.

  • Japan, U.S., S. Korea eye further curbing N. Korean revenue sources
Category

PAGE BACK

Slideshows

Previous

  • 1

Next

South China Sea
United Nations (Fully Accessible)
Japan-China
North Korea
Rugby Japan
Nuclear Issues
Opinion Pieces (Fully Accessible)
Video Advisory
Most Popular
  1. 23 Feb 2017Protesters urge Malaysia to reconsider N. Korea ties after killing
  2. 23 Feb 2017Malaysian police urge N. Koreans possibly at embassy to come out
  3. 24 Feb 2017Saudi King Salman to make 4-day visit to Japan from March 12
  4. 24 Feb 2017Cost for venues for additional 2020 sports projected at 5.73 bil. yen
  5. 24 Feb 2017Director Miyazaki comes out of retirement to work on feature film

Copyright 2017 Kyodo News. All Rights Reserved.

News ReaderClose

Latest News

Category

Select :
All
None
  • Delete
  • Read It Later

Delete

Read It LaterClose
Select :
All
None
  • Delete